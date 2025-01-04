AAP govt committed to prioritising residents’ welfare: Hussain

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is committed to prioritising the welfare of its residents after he inaugurated a series of development works under the Ballimaran Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said under the guidance of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government is prioritizing public welfare initiatives to ensure that development works are completed on a priority basis.

“The AAP government remains committed to prioritising the welfare of its residents. It can fulfill all the promises made to the people with a guarantee. Development work in the Ballimaran Assembly constituency is being executed with this commitment,” he said.

Hussain stated that under the leadership of Kejriwal, various development projects are being carried out at an accelerated pace in the Ballimaran Assembly, including the installation of high mast lights, segregation of electric wires, new water pipelines, road construction and repairs, sewer line work, and the construction of Barat Ghars and community centres.

The Minister further said under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Delhi will continue to benefit from free electricity, free water, quality education in government schools, quality healthcare at Mohalla Clinics and government hospitals, free bus travel for women, and free pilgrimage for the elderly.