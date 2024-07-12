Imran Hussain holds meeting with DJB officials over water supply in Ballimaran

In a bid to address water woes of Ballimaran Assembly constituency, Food and Civil Supplies Minister and area MLA Imran Hussain on Friday held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and directed them to ensure smooth water supply.

Hussain reviewed the boring work being carried out by the DJB and directed the officials to complete the work fast in view of the water requirements of the area.

During the meeting, the minister observed that despite enough water supply, water is not reaching the tail-end at various locations.

The minister directed the water agency officers to check the causes for low pressure, and expressed that there is need for installing online boosters at two sites, including Ballimaran and Farash Khana.

He further emphasized that no laxity on the part of officials of the DJB will be tolerated as water is a basic necessity.

The minister directed that super sucker machines are needed for thorough cleaning of the drains in Ballimaran assembly area, and directed for draining out the stagnant water on a regular basis for preventing vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue etc.

Hussain also informed that regular review meetings will be held to monitor the progress for timely completion of various works.

Meanwhile, the minister on Monday had chaired a crucial meeting with various government departments and agencies ahead of Muharram, to ensure the smooth celebration of the upcoming religious event.

Hussain had directed the officials to ensure adequate hygiene, sanitation, and cleanliness on the roads and streets, particularly in the areas through which the procession would pass, particularly from Nabi Karim Police Chowki, Qutub Road, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Bawali, Lal Kuan, Hauz Qazi, and Jama Masjid area.