AAP govt committed to providing essential services to people: Hussain

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday said the AAP government is committed to providing essential services conveniently and efficiently to the people of the national capital.

The Minister made the statement at a special camp organised for facilitating new domestic electricity meter connections at Basti Harphool Singh, Sadar Bazar.

“Under the visionary leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, our government is committed to providing essential services conveniently and efficiently to the people of Delhi. We ensure that no citizen faces unnecessary hardships in accessing public services,” said Hussain.

In a veiled attack on the BJP and Congress, the Minister said, “Opposition leaders may criticize Arvind Kejriwal’s initiatives as ‘muft ki revdi’ (freebies), but we proudly call it the blessing of the people of Delhi. If providing free electricity, free water, quality education in government schools, treatment in Mohalla Clinics, free bus travel for women, and free pilgrimage for the elderly is ‘muft ki revdi,’ then we will continue to provide these benefits.”

“Our goal is to improve the quality of life for all Delhiites, no matter how many obstacles are put in our path,” he added.

Hussain also interacted with the residents to address their concerns and issued directions to BSES officials to expedite the installation of new meters, prioritising the challenges faced by the community.

The Minister stated that the camp eliminates the need for residents to disrupt their daily schedules or make multiple visits to BSES offices for assistance.