Hit by errant DTC bus, constable among two die in North Delhi

A police constable, along with a pedestrian, died after being hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the civil lines area of North Delhi.

The bus, plying on the Sarai Kale Khan-Nand Nagari route via ISBT, is said to have developed some technical snag. It was en route to the depot after the fault was rectified when the accident occurred.

The police received a PCR call about the accident. The caller informed them that the errant bus went berserk and rammed into a billboard pole before running into the pavement and hitting two people. The bus later crossed the road and crashed into a divider, said a police official.

The police identified the deceased cop as Victor, a native of Nagaland, who was posted at the Civil Lines Police Station since June this year. “He was on patrolling duty on a PCR bike. We are trying to get details of the second deceased,” said a police official.

The driver of the bus, Vinod Kumar, was arrested on the spot. He has been working with the DTC since 2010.