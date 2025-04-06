Fire in North Delhi’s storage house brought under control in two hours

A massive fire erupted in the early hours of Sunday from a warehouse located behind the Police Training Centre in North Delhi’s Wazirabad, officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, the blaze was reported at around 4:34 am. Responding to the report, seven fire tenders were deployed at the alerted site to douse the flames and control the situation, they said.

The fire was brought under control by 6:20 am although cooling operations are still underway to prevent any potential reignition.

No casualties have been reported in the fire yet, an official confirmed.

The Delhi Police said, “The fire spread in the storage area behind the Police Training Centre. As of now, there is no information regarding individuals being trapped inside the affected area.”

They further said, “Officials have stated that a thorough search will be conducted once the fire is extinguished to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined while the authorities are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, one of the Fire Department officials suspected that it could have been caused by an electric short circuit or faulty wiring in the building.

Notably, in another incident that occurred on April 1, a fire broke out in the Anarkali building in Jhandewalan, spreading to the nearby DDA Shopping Complex, with several fire tenders rushing to the scene to extinguish the flames. However, no casualties had been reported in the incident.