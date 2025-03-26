Abducted for ransom, 16-year-old stabbed to death; three juveniles held

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Wazirabad area of North Delhi after being abducted for Rs 10 lakh ransom, a police officer said on Wednesday. Three juveniles have been detained in the case.

The teenage victim, a Class IX student, was taken to a deserted area near Bhalswa Lake by his abductors before being stabbed multiple times, said a police official.

Advertisement

“The family of the boy had received a ransom call of Rs 10 lakh. Later, they found his dead body,” he added.

Advertisement

On Monday, a complaint was registered at a local police station for the boy from Mukherjee Nagar who was missing since Sunday.

“During investigation, it was found that the boy was last seen with three boys, two of them aged 16 and 17, on a motorcycle on the Jharoda Pushta road,” the officer said. This was confirmed through CCTV footage from the area.

The police apprehended all three accused boys, who, during interrogation, confessed to their involvement in kidnapping and murder of the victim. They said on Sunday, they took him to a forested area near Bhalswa Lake and stabbed him before fleeing the spot leaving him dead. The next day, they called the boy’s father, a driver by profession, using the boy’s SIM demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

“The body of the victim was discovered by a police team at the instance of the apprehended juveniles,” the officer said.

The cops also revealed that the accused also tried to cut the boy’s body into pieces.