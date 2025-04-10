IAF personnel injured as UAV hits tower

An Indian Air Force personnel was critically injured after an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) on Thursday hit a tower inside the technical area of the IAF Station here.

It is learnt that the UAV, believed to belong to the Indian Army, crashed with an Air Force tower located within the airport’s high-security zone.

Sources said that the incident was reported this afternoon at around 2.45 pm when the UAV was about to land at Jammu Air Force Station. The tower guard was also injured in the crash.

The UAV was on an operational mission for reconnaissance of the area for an ongoing anti-terror operation

A probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident, with officials looking into the possibility of a technical malfunction or human error. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.