Gym trainer shot at in East Delhi over family enmity

A 32-year-old gym trainer was shot at in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi at midnight on Wednesday over the alleged long standing family enmity, the police official said. The injured identified as Ravi Yadav, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Patparganj.

A PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at Police station Kalyanpuri wherein the caller stated that his nephew has been shot at by some unidentified men. A team was rushed to the spot and found that the injured had got multiple gun injuries and was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital from where the relatives took him to Max Hospital, Patparganj without medical advice.

The injured who works as a gym trainer alleged that one Golu and his two associates had fired at him, said the police, adding that the injured Ravi and his family have a long standing enmity with the family of Sunil Gupta alias Golu and Ravi’s uncle Virender Yadav is a practicing advocate in Karkardooma Court.

The injured was earlier involved in an attempted murder case where he had assaulted Golu with knife and sticks and a case was registered in this regard on March 22, she said, adding the enmity further deepened as a few days ago, it was alleged that Golu’s brother Vipin lost his job due to multiple complaints and RTIs filed by Virender.

Yesterday also, it is said that lawyers of both parties had a heated standoff in the court over some issue, the official mentioned. These facts are under verification and an investigation is going on in this matter. Two out of three named accused have been apprehended and are being questioned, the police elaborated.