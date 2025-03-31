Neighborhood dispute ends in tragedy: 60-year-old man killed in East Delhi’s Maujpur

A 60-year-old was brutally murdered by neighbours over a trivial dispute in the Maujpur area in East Delhi, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, they received information at around 1:35 pm that an individual was stabbed to death in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur, at Jafrabad Police Station.

Advertisement

After reaching the crime scene, police found that the victim, Raheesuddin, was taken to the GTB Hospital, an official said. However, despite the medical treatment, the victim succumbed to the injuries.

Advertisement

An official added that on conducting an inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was attacked by his neighbour Rafeeq, along with his sons, Mehmood and Zubaid, and a minor (termed Child in Conflict with Law, or CCL) over a trivial dispute, which escalated and led to the murder.

Amid the probe, the team has apprehended Rafeeq and the CCL although the two sons have been absconding. The weapon of crime is yet to be confiscated by the team, an official stated.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of BNS, and an investigation is underway to nab the two assailants at large.