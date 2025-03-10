Sex racket operating under guise of spa busted in East Delhi; five held

The Delhi Police have unearthed a sex racket run under the guise of a spa centre in the Sainik Enclave area of Karkardooma in East Delhi and rescued eight girls and four boys while arresting the manager of the centre along with five customers.

Acting on credible information, the police, on March 8, sent a decoy customer to the centre. He was offered massage service and, on negotiation with the manager, was offered several girls for illicit services, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

Receiving a signal from the undercover cop, a raid was conducted at the spa six people, including the manager, were arrested and eight girls and four boys forced into flesh trade were rescued.

Following the raid, an FIR was registered under Sections 3, 4, 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 at the Anand Vihar police station even as an investigation into the case is underway.

The licence of the spa centre was found to have been issued in the name of one, Imran, who was not present at the centre at the time of the raid. An application will be moved before the Court for sealing of the premises and the concerned SDM will be intimated about development for the cancellation of the licence, Gautam added.