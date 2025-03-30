Entered India via river route, two Bangladeshi immigrants in police net

Two Bangladeshi immigrants, who entered India illegally through river routes near the India-Bangla border, have been arrested in Mandawali, East Delhi, authorities said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said they received a tip-off that two Bangladeshi immigrants have been staying in two different areas of Mandawali. Acting upon the info, a team of cops was deployed to the suspected area to nab the suspects, the DCP said.

Additionally, the police team meticulously conducted raids in different locations of the reported area leading to their arrest.

Upon the sustained interrogation, the detainees revealed that they had illegally entered India by crossing the borders in Kolkata, West Bengal. The accused also disclosed that they travelled to Delhi by local trains and had been residing in various localities without valid documents or permits.

On the next course of action, Dhania said, “The detainees will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), R K Puram, Delhi, for their deportation process.”

The team of Delhi police has initiated a drive to get a hold on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who overstayed in India while the crackdown on the illegal immigrants is on, the official mentioned.