Fire in a paper roll factory in NW Delhi, none hurt

A fire broke out in a paper roll factory in the Nangli Poona area of North West Delhi, the Delhi Fire Service fire (DFS) official said on Wednesday, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to DFS, a fire related call was received at 11:40 pm on Tuesday in a factory. Based on the call, a total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. The fire was in the paper rolls and plastic rolls which were kept at the ground floor of the factory in an area of about 500 square yards, it added. The blaze was overpowered and a search operation was also carried out to ensure no person was trapped inside the factory, DFS mentioned.

Meanwhile, the police have also initiated an enquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire and have registered a case in this regard.

Earlier on Tuesday, four people were hurt in a fire following a LPG cylinder blast in a Heater factory in the Jagdamba Colony of North East Delhi. The fire started following the blast of an LPG cylinder in the factory that resulted in injuries to four workers, who were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, DFS said.

The flames were doused and the debris was cleared and a search operation was also undertaken to find any trapped person, however no more injuries were reported after completion of the operation, DFS mentioned. The cops have also initiated an investigation into the matter following the incident. The factory was used for producing heaters.