Major fire engulfs shoe showroom in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out this morning at a shoe showroom in Shaheen Bagh Market, Jasola, located in South East Delhi, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

The DFS received a distress call at approximately 11:17 am, following which 11 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene to contain the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the basement and first floor of the showroom were engulfed in flames. However, they managed to bring the fire under control, the DFS confirmed.

Authorities have stated that no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but a fire department official suspects it may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit or faulty wiring in the building.

In a separate incident on March 13, a fire broke out at a restaurant in Connaught Place due to an LPG cylinder leak in the kitchen.

The incident resulted in burn injuries to six people, including two in critical condition, according to the DFS.