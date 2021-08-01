Estuarine crocodile nesting sites spotted in Bhitarkanika

A total of 84 nesting sites of estuarine crocodiles, almost 1/4th fewer than the last year’s record number, were spotted this time by the enumerators at the marshy wetland sites of Bhitarkanika national park, officials said on Sunday.

As against 103 nests spotted last year, the number has dropped substantially this year. The tidal surge during Cyclone Yaas might have led the croc nests to wash away. The factors for the drop in the nesting sites are however being examined. The sight of nesting sites has thus re-establishing Bhitarkanika as the largest habitat of these animals in Odisha, said J.D. Pati, Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division.

Female crocodiles lay 50 to 60 eggs and the hatchlings usually emerge from the nests after 70 to 80 days of the incubation period

Bhitarkanika is said to house 70% of India’s estuarine crocodile or saltwater crocodiles, conservation of which was started way back in 1975.

The number of saltwater crocodiles, the species which are not found in any other river system in Odisha, stood at 1,768 as per the census conducted in January, in Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary.

Bhitarkanika, a Ramsar international wetland site, is one of the richest storehouses of mangrove genes. Researchers have come across 11 of the 70 mangrove species, which were facing the threat of extinction in the world, in Bhitarkanika.

Adequate conservation measures by the state forest department have led to a systematic rise in the number of these reptiles over the years, claimed officials.

The wildlife sanctuary continues to remain out of bounds for tourists and visitors in view of the global pandemic. Every year, the sanctuary remains shut 31 May-July 31 to ensure disturbance-free nesting of crocodiles, added the official.

Incidentally, Odisha is the lone state in the country where three species of crocodiles- salt-water, gharial and mugger- are found inhabiting the river systems.