Mangrove bird population rises in Bhitarkanika National Park

The population of mangrove pitta birds has seen a notable increase in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district this year, as per the latest bird census of these delicate avian species.

The forest officials on Sunday released the result of the mangrove pitta bird census report, which pegged their population at 218.

The population of these birds has increased by 39, compared to the last census. The forest officials sighted 179 mangrove pitta birds in 2023 during the first-ever mangrove pitta bird (Pitta megarhyncha) census in Bhitarkanika.

The census was conducted on Saturday by around 80 forest personnel spread out in 36 teams under the supervision of the Forest Range Officers of the Dangamala, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Gahirmatha, and Kujang forest ranges of the park.

The mangrove pitta is a colourful bird that has a black head with a brown crown, a white throat, greenish upper parts, buff underparts, and a reddish vent area. It is found in mangrove forests where it feeds on crustaceans, mollusks, and insects, said Subhadarshani Pradhan, a mangrove pitta researcher.

The scientific name of this bird is Pitta megarhyncha, derived from rhynchos, which means beak, and mega meaning big. It is a passerine bird that belongs to a family of super-species, where it is kept with Indian pitta. It is found throughout the year in Bhitarkanika. This species of bird is non-migratory resident birds. It is a colorful bird with a black head and brown crown. It possesses a white throat. The upperparts are greenish, while the underparts are buff-colorued with a reddish vent area. The breeding season of this species ranges from April to August in Bhitarkanika. Abundant fish in the river and creeks and distance from human habitation have made it a suitable congenial breeding place for this bird species in Bhitarkanika, added Pradhan.