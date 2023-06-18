A 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed on Wednesday following an attack by a furious crocodile, sparking off fresh bouts of man-animal conflict in areas in close vicinity of Bhitarkanika National Park.

An estuarine crocodile pounced on the minor Ashutosh Acharya, a Class 5 student while he was taking a bath in Brahmani river ghat in Nimapur village under Pattamundai police station jurisdiction. The mutilated body of the boy, half-eaten by saltwater crocodile, was later retrieved by locals after an hour-long search operation.

Currently, the nesting season of salt-water crocodiles is in full swing. The reptiles turn violent on any form of interference in their habitation.

The incident occurred outside the national park limits. The deceased’s family would be covered under Rs six lakh ex-gratia compensation payment scheme, said an official of Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) forest division.

The Bhitarkanika national park and adjoining Mahanadi deltaic region is the home to 1793 salt water crocodiles as per this year’s reptile census.

Lethal assault by the reptiles and consequent retaliatory attack by people has become a regular feature in this part of the state. The conflict and consequent loss of human lives are most frequently recorded during the monsoon and winter months, the nesting season of the estuarine crocodiles.

Most often, the mishaps occur when the victims intrude into the animal’s habitat, for illegal fishing, poaching, fuel wood collection and honey collection.

With the water bodies located in the vicinity of human settlements, the crocodiles attack humans, who fish or take bath in ‘troubled waters’.

In view of the commencement of the breeding season, the forest department has given priority to the safety of the locals, said forest officials.

Local residents need to remain watchful and vigilant and maintain a safe distance from crocodile-infested water-bodies. Crocodiles are found straying from their habitats into water bodies in and around human settlements and man-crocodile conflict often reaches a flashpoint in peripheral villages of Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary during this period, they pointed out.

Bhitarkanika National Park is said to house 70% of India’s estuarine crocodile or saltwater crocodiles, conservation of which was started way back in 1975. Crocodile population in Bhitarkanika is estimated to be 1793 as per the latest census.