Enough is enough, put an end to attempts to undermine CM’s authority; says Jakhar ahead of Channi-Sidhu meeting

Ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s meeting with the state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior party leader Sunil Jakhar on Thursday sought an “end to attempts to undermine the authority of CM time and again”.

“Enough is enough. Put an end to attempts to undermine the authority of CM time and again. Aspersions being cast on selection of AG & DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of CM and Home Minister to deliver results.

It’s time to put the foot down and clear the air,” Jakhar said in a tweet even as Channi is slated to meet Sidhu, who resigned on Tuesday in a bid to make his displeasure known over the appointment of the new Director General of Police (DGP), Advocate General (AG) and “tainted” ministers.

Jakhar’s tweet appears to be an attack on Sidhu as he has openly questioned the key appointments made by the CM, Channi.

“Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions !,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday citing his inability to “compromise” and on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the appointment of the new Director General of Police (DGP), Advocate General (AG), tainted ministers and said he is ready to sacrifice anything for the issues raised by him.

Punjab CM on Wednesday said he will hold dialogue with Sidhu to sort out the issues raised by him. “I called him (Sidhu) today (Wednesday). I have told him the party is supreme and the government implements the ideology of the party. So I have told him to come and hold discussion (over issues raised by Sidhu). We can always correct the wrong doings. We can have talks today or tomorrow, it depends on him,” Channi said.