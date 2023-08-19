Congress suspends MLA Sandeep for ‘anti-party activities’

The Congress party on Saturday suspended its legislator from Abohar, Sandeep Jakhar, for anti-party activities.

Sandeep Jakhar is the nephew of Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar.

Ever since Sunil Jakhar quit the Congress to join the BJP, Sandeep had raised a banner of revolt against the party by backing the former and staying away from party’s programmes.

In a letter to Sandeep Jakhar, Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar said the Punjab Congress chief has complained that he is indulging in anti-party activities.

“You have not been participating in any of the Party programmes including Bharat Jodo Yatra. The house in which you stay is a common accommodation on which a BJP flag flies atop. You have been speaking against the party and the Punjab Congress president. You are openly defending your uncle Shri Sunil Jakhar,” Anwar said, listing four reasons for the first-time legislator’s immediate suspension from the party.

“After careful consideration, the DAC has decided to place you under suspension from the Party with immediate effect,” the letter said.

The Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had trained his guns on the 47-year-old Congress MLA from Abohar, saying that Sunil could have also taken Sandeep along with him to the BJP fold.

Sandeep Jakhar had responded to this saying the party could expel him but he would not resign.

Warring had challenged Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the party and get fresh mandate from the people if he was confident about their support in his constituency.

After this, Sandeep Jakhar had asked Warring if he was afraid of him ,then he could give him a notice and throw him out of the outfit.

The grandson of former Union Agriculture Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker late Balram Jakhar, Sandeep won from Abohar by defeating Aam Aadmi Party candidate Deepak Kamboj by 5471 votes despite the AAP wave in the state.

A corporate honcho-turned-farmer, Sandeep was given the Congress ticket from Jakhar family’s traditional seat Abohar after his uncle Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab Congress president and three-time MLA, decided against contesting the 2020 Assembly polls.