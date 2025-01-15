ED gets Centre’s nod to prosecute Kejriwal, Sisodia money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has been authorised by the Union Home Ministry to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case, sources said.

The anti-money laundering agency has also got an approval from the Centre for the prosecution of former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor scam case.

Last year, Kejriwal and Sisodia were released on a regular bail in the case by the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the development, the AAP termed it an unprecedented case in the country’s history where Kejriwal, the then sitting CM and the chief of a national party with governments in two states, was jailed without a sanction only to be released on bail by courts.

The AAP, in a statement, cited the apex court’s remark that the ED-CBI were ‘like caged parrots’.

Recalling that the PMLA court had clearly noted that there was ‘no evidence’ against Kejriwal, the AAP said it is now coming to light that all of this was being done without a prosecution sanction.

The AAP claimed that its leaders were jailed without any evidence against them. It said it is now evident that the ruling BJP is misusing the investigating agencies. This current development shows the extent of misuse of power at a time when elections to the Delhi assembly are around the corner with Kejriwal and Sisodia, the two prominent AAP leaders, who are out on bail in the case, are in the poll fray.

Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi assembly seat while Sisodia, who had been the MLA from Patparganj earlier, is trying his luck from the Jangpura assembly constituency.