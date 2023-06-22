Delhi’s food outlets to be developed on lines with that of Singapore

In an ambitious endeavour to elevate Delhi’s culinary landscape to international standards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a comprehensive plan to develop the city’s food outlets, drawing inspiration from the renowned food culture of Singapore.

With keen focus on food safety and hygiene the initiative aims to provide a never-seen-before experience for consumers, highlighting the vibrant flavours and rich heritage of the city’s culinary offerings.

Under this visionary plan, two iconic locations, Chandini Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila, will be transformed into Delhi’s Food Hubs.

Kejriwal expressed enthusiasm for this project, emphasising the significant cultural and historical importance of these areas. By revitalising these food hubs, the government aims to enhance their popularity among locals and visitors alike.

A high-level meeting was convened by Kejriwal to review the progress of the Delhi’s Food Hubs project on Wednesday. The meeting, attended by senior officials, focused on strategic planning, and implementation timelines. The Chief Minister personally oversaw the discussions, providing meticulous attention to detail to ensure the success of this initiative.

The transformation of Delhi’s food outlets into Singapore-inspired culinary destinations is expected to create a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, excellence, and unparalleled dining experiences. By placing a special emphasis on food safety and hygiene, the government aims to instil consumer confidence and elevate Delhi’s reputation as a culinary hotspot.

Kejriwal emphasised that the redevelopment of Delhi’s food hubs will give them a fresh identity.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the cultural and historical significance of Delhi’s food hubs, as they showcase culinary traditions passed down through generations. The aim is to enhance their popularity so that both local and international tourists can relish the flavours when they visit Delhi, he said.