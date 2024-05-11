Kejriwal holds road show with Mann, says missed everyone a lot

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday evening held a road show along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in South Delhi’s Mehrauli in support of Sahiram Pahalwan, the party’s candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from the South Delhi constituency.

A large number of party workers, supporters and spectators gathered at the rally held by the AAP leader, a day after being released from Tihar jail on interim bail till June 1, which was granted by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said that he wanted to thank those millions who sent across their blessings and prayers, to those women including mothers, sisters and daughters who sent emotional messages and with all their blessings, this miracle took place and on Friday the SC ordered, and as a result he was here among them.

Advertisement

He further said that his wife used to come and meet him in jail. Punjab CM Mann and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj used to come and meet him and enquire about his health, and he rather asked about how were the people of the city, whether things were taking place smoothly in the city or not.

He further alleged that when he was in jail he was not given medicine for 15 days, adding that he is a diabetic and used to take 52 units of insulin daily when he was not in jail, and in jail his insulin was stopped.

“My fault is that when the AAP government was formed in Delhi back in 2015, there used to be 10 hours power cut in the city but I have made power available 24 hours in Delhi, and they (ruling dispensation at the Centre) wanted to end all this,” he said.

There were elaborate arrangements made by the workers, while the entire stretch of the road was seen with AAP flags, while people cheered for the Delhi CM and AAP convener.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that It has not been even 24 hours since Kejriwal was released on interim bail from Tihar from jail, and he is standing right amongst people to seek their blessings.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mann alleged that they got AAP leaders arrested and further said that these are not just individuals, but ideas, and how ideas will be arrested, Mann questioned.

Meanwhile, AAP’s national convenor Kejriwal has got interim bail under certain conditions from the SC until June 1, in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, and the AAP chief has to surrender to the jail authorities on June 2.

The conditions include that Kejriwal is prohibited from visiting both the Chief Minister’s Office and the Delhi Secretariat and is also prohibited from making any comments regarding his involvement in the Excise Policy case, while he is also not allowed to interact with any witnesses involved in the case or accessing any official files related to the proceedings, and other conditions.