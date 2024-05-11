EC releases final data of phase three of Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued the final figures of voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls. The overall voter turnout was recorded at 65.68 per cent.

“In continuation of the ECI’s two press notes dated 7th May and 8th May (on voting percentage), the voter turnout of 65.68 per cent recorded in phase three for 93 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) in the ongoing general elections,” the poll panel said in a communiqué.

According to the final figure of voting in the third phase, turnout of men was recorded at 66.89 per cent, while that of women at 64.41 per cent and third gender at 25.2 per cent.

Assam recorded the highest turnout at 85.45 per cent, followed by West Bengal at 77.53 per cent and Goa at 76.06 per cent, as per the data.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 57.55 per cent.

Of the 93 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase, for which voting took place on 7th May, 25 were from Gujarat, 14 from Karnataka, 11 from Maharashtra, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Chhattisgarh, five from Bihar, four each from West Bengal and Assam, two each from Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The first phase of polling was held on 19th April and second phase on 26th April. The first phase recorded 66.14 percent voter turnout and the second 66.71 percent.