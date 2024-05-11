BJP has no provision of retirement; Modi will rule the roost: Shah

Dismissing the claims of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his post in the next term since the constitution of the BJP does not have any provision of retirement at the age of 75.

The clarification came after Kejriwal claimed that Mr Modi will retire once he attains the age of 75 and Shah will become his successor. Shah also claimed that BJP will be the largest party in the five Southern states in this election after results get declared.

Speaking at a media conference in Hyderabad Shah said “I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and the INDI Alliance. They should not be happy that Modiji is completing 75 years. There is nothing of this sort (of retirement at 75) in BJP’s constitution. Modiji will complete his term and he will continue to lead the country. There is no confusion in BJP about this.”

Kejriwal had said that the Prime Minister was turning 75 on 17 September and he had made a rule that leaders should retire after 75 due to which LK Advani, MM Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan had retired. Once this happens Shah will become the next Prime Minister after Yogi Adityanath steps down as chief minister.

Shah also slammed the Opposition for spreading lies over reservation for SC, ST and OBC.

“They are so desperate that they are spreading lies. They are saying if Modiji gets 400 seats then he will scrap reservation. I want to tell everybody, particularly people of Telangana that for the past ten years BJP had full majority. Yet BJP has never touched the reservation. We have used it to abrogate Article 370 and to bring in Uniform Civil Code, scrap triple talaq and for the Ramjanmabhoomi Temple,” he added.

He also condemned the rival alliance for their comment on PoK.“BJP’s stand is that we will never give up our rights to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. PoK is a part of India,” said Shah.