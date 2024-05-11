Corruption is Kejriwal’s ideology, alleges Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday asserted that “corruption ” is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ideology and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the “mother of corruption”.

“Corruption is Kejriwal’s ideology and the AAP is the mother of corruption. Every worker of the BJP fights against corruption,” he said.

Attacking Kejriwal, Sachdeva said, “Kejriwal’s ideology is the one which has made Delhi the most polluted capital, fake medicines have been given in government hospitals, scams have been committed in Mohalla Clinics, money has been earned in the name of education, scams have been committed in the name of health revolution, and the biggest plan is to push Delhi’s youth into addiction through the liquor policy.”

“Kejriwal spent 50 days in jail and it is clear on his face that he has committed corruption. He has been granted interim bail only for campaigning. After all, what celebration will Arvind Kejriwal have after June 1?,” he said.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections, Sachdeva said, “Delhi’s public has to decide whether they want to vote for the corrupt criminal out on bail now or for the Modi government, which has written a new definition of development in the last 10 years,” he said referring to the Lok Sabha elections.”

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on 25th May.