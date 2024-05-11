Kejriwal has changed in 10 years: BJP

The BJP on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor has changed in 10 years.

The Delhi Chief Minister has got interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a jibe at the AAP national convenor and said, “They talked about 20 years ahead and what has happened to their situation in 10 years.”

“Ten years ago, he (Arvind Kejriwal) said – I will not enter politics; I will not take support from the Congress; I will not take a car, a bungalow, or security. How much have you changed in 10 years? In 10 years, he has shown how dangerous and distorted the experiment of new politics can be.”

“Therefore, at the stage where India stands today, it is not the time to experiment with any new politics. It is time to bring a strong nationalist government under the leadership of tried and tested Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

Trivedi further hit out at Kejriwal, saying that the AAP chief was now a member of the club of ‘jail return chief ministers’.

“In Indian politics, there is a club called ‘jail-Return.’ This is a very old club. Arvind Kejriwal has now been included in the elite club of ‘jail Return Chief Ministers’. In 1997, the then CM of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav got the membership; Jayalalithaa of Tamil Nadu in 1996, K Karunanidhi; in 2006, Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren had joined this club,” Trivedi said.

“The person who used to talk about sending Sheila Dikshit (former Delhi Chief Minister) and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to jail, after returning from Tihar, has changed his tone,” Trivedi said.