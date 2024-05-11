‘Modi on a dangerous mission that is One Nation One Leader’: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a blistering attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of taking the country towards ‘one nation, one leader’.

Addressing a press conference at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in Delhi, Kejriwal declared that AAP is the only party that will give India a bright future.

“No other party has been harassed to this extent in 75 years… Modi ji wants to crush us… he also knows that only AAP is going to give a bright future to the country,” Kejriwal asserted.

Calling out the Prime Minister’s claim that he is fighting corruption, Kejriwal said that all the “thieves” are in the BJP.

“10 days ago the one who was said to have committed a scam after they made them join their party was made the Deputy CM and Minister,” he said.

The Delhi CM further said that Modi should learn from him if he wants to fight corruption.

“After the formation of the government in Delhi, I myself dismissed one of my ministers and sent him to jail. In Punjab, we sent a minister to jail. You include all the thieves in your party and send Kejriwal to jail, this is not a fight against corruption…,” he stated.

Refering to the retirement age limit apparently set by the BJP, Kejriwal asked the saffron party who will fulfill the guarantees of Modi since he is turning 75 next September.

“I ask BJP, who is going to be your PM? He is turning 75 next September. He is the one who made the rule that those who turn 75 had to retire. He has to retire next year. I ask BJP, who is your PM pick?” asked Kejriwal.

He further added, “Who will fulfil Modi‘s guarantee? Will Amit shah do it? When you go out to vote, remember, you are not voting for Amit Shah, not for Modi.”

Kejriwal also claimed the if Modi wins the Lok Sabha elections 2024, he will remove UP CM Yogi Adityanath in an attempt to end popular leaders.

“If they win the elections, they will change the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2 months… they have tried to end all the popular leaders in their party. Look at Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Chauhan…” he remarked.

“Modi ji has a very dangerous mission — ‘One Nation One Leader’. They will send all the opposition leaders to jail and manage all other BJP leaders and undercut them,” said the Delhi CM.