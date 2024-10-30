Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘Very Poor’

Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category, with levels recorded at 307, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality levels worsened to ‘severe’ in two areas on Wednesday, as observed by the air pollution monitoring agency at 6 pm.

The pollution hotspot Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 415, while Mundka’s reading was 402 at 6 pm, as per the CPCB’s live air quality monitoring system.

According to the CPCB, air quality in the ‘very poor’ category may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has forecasted that the AQI may plummet further on October 31, potentially reaching the ‘severe’ category with additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning.

Temperatures are dropping with the onset of winter, and low wind speeds are contributing to poor dispersion of particulate matter, according to experts.

However, if wind speeds increase, it could help improve air quality.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has intensified efforts to mitigate air pollution, implementing measures as per the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stages I and II across the city.

On Tuesday, the city’s average AQI showed slight improvement, stepping down from the ‘very poor’ category with an index value of 268.