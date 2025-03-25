Delhi braces for rising temperatures, worsening air quality

The national capital woke up to clear skies and soaring temperatures on Tuesday morning, with the maximum temperature reaching up to 36°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16°C, with no signs of rainfall.

IMD forecasts indicate that temperatures are set to rise further in the coming days, potentially reaching 40 degree Celsius in the upcoming week.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37°C on March 26, while March 25 and 27 are likely to see highs of 36°C, marking them as the hottest days of March.

From March 24 to March 26, Delhi’s skies are expected to remain clear. Additionally, strong surface winds, with speeds ranging between 20-30 km per hour, are predicted from March 27 to March 29.

Despite the rise in maximum temperatures, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 17°C and 19°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated into the poor category after remaining satisfactory for over a week. The Air Quality Index (AQI) currently stands at 234.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified as 0-50 good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at 4 pm on Saturday, AQI levels varied across different parts of Delhi-NCR.

Gurugram recorded an AQI of 289, placing it in the poor category, while Ghaziabad reported an AQI of 206, and Noida recorded a moderate level of 169.

Though air quality has shown improvement in some areas, pollution remains a persistent health concern. Authorities continue to urge residents to take necessary precautions and stay informed about air quality conditions.