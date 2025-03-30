Warmer days ahead as temperature continues to rise in Delhi

The national capital woke up to a sunny morning as temperatures climbed to 32.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius for the city.

In addition to the rising temperature, Delhi’s air quality has shifted from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate,’ with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 138.

However, it’s essential to note that persistently high pollution levels remain a health concern, emphasizing the need for awareness and precautionary measures.

According to IMD, there have been no significant changes in the temperature trends across Delhi-NCR over the past 24 hours; however, strong surface winds during the daytime are predicted.

IMD has predicted strong surface winds during the daytime, with maximum temperatures ranging from 29 to 30°C and minimum temperatures between 14 and 16°C.

Furthermore, IMD added that the minimum temperatures are appreciably below normal by 02-05°C and maximum temperatures are below normal by 02-04°C over most places in Delhi, expecting to have a clear sky.

West-northwesterly winds with speeds less than 24 km/h prevailed during the past 24 hours. Surface winds (speed 10-15 km/h) prevailed during the past 12 hours.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified as 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Sunday at 4 PM, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) indicated variations in AQI levels across different parts of Delhi-NCR. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 128, while Ghaziabad and Noida reported 158 and 119, respectively.

