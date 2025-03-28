Delhi: Sunny sky and soaring temperatures

Delhi woke up to a sunny Friday morning with clear skies and rising temperatures, reaching a high of 32.3°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature recorded was 20.9°C, with no signs of rainfall in sight.

However, the city’s air quality has taken a hit, slipping into the ‘poor’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 205.

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies AQI levels — 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at 4 pm on Saturday, AQI levels varied across different parts of Delhi-NCR.

Gurugram recorded an AQI of 220, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, while Ghaziabad reported an AQI of 248 and Noida recorded a ‘moderate’ level of 144.

Despite some improvement in certain areas, pollution remains a significant health concern. Authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions and stay informed about air quality conditions.