Two-year of Kejriwal government is a time of destruction of Delhi: alleged LoP

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has termed the two-year tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government a time of destruction for Delhi. He alleged that no development work was initiated during this period.

Delhi was left to die in a helpless condition during the Corona period and the Delhi government proved to be a complete failure on every front, Bidhuri alleged.

Delhi has witnessed the last two years as a period whose painful memories will remain etched in the minds of generations to come, claimed Bidhuri.

The Delhi government was invisible during the Corona period, there were no beds, no medicines, no ventilators, no oxygen, not even ambulances were available for the Covid patients, the alleged leader of the Opposition.

The chief of the Delhi government was busy only with his campaign, he alleged.

Bidhuri alleged Kejriwal government made many promises to the people of Delhi, but in these years, Delhi was tarnished for being the world’s most polluted capital.

Delhi’s public transport has collapsed, not a new bus came into the fleet of DTC in seven years, Bidhuri alleged, adding not a single new government school or college was opened in Delhi.

Delhi did not get any new flyover project and the roads of Delhi are in such a bad condition that dust is seen flying everywhere, alleged Bidhuri.

Let alone making new roads, even the old roads are not repaired, Bidhuri alleged.

The chief minister had promised to take a dip in the Yamuna in Delhi, but the Yamuna has become just a dirty drain, alleged Bidhuri.

Bidhuri alleged chief minister Kejriwal has no time for Delhi, he has been busy campaigning for other states for several months and the people of Delhi have been left in the lurch.