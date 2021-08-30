SOPs issued for Delhi schools, colleges reopening from Sep 1

Fifty per cent attendance and staggered lunch break are part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday for schools, colleges as they are set to commence classes for students of 9-12 standards from September 1.

“All classes will function at 50 per cent capacity; all educational institutions will have mandatory quarantine centres; attendance will not be compulsory and online and offline classes will be conducted in parallel,” the DDMA’s notification read.

Schools authorities have been asked to prepare timetables as per the occupancy limit of each classroom. In its fresh direction, the DDMA has directed that educational institutions need to comply with its direction to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other staff.

Further, the authority has directed schools to stagger lunch breaks to avoid crowding at the school premises. The DDMA has suggested that the lunch break should be held only in open areas.

The schools and colleges have been asked to set up quarantine rooms for emergency use and discourage routine guest visits.

The DDMA has also directed the schools to not allow students and teachers living in the Covid containment zones to come to educational institutions.

From September 1, all government schools will open for Classes 9 to 12, all private schools can also resume Classes for 9 to 12 standards. Coaching centres can also start classes for students of 9 to 12 standards. No decision has been taken on reopening junior classes as yet.

Authorities decided to reopen the schools on account of a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

Schools in Delhi have been shut since March last year after the lockdown was announced when Covid-19 cases first started rising in the country. Classes resumed for a brief period in January and February this year but were suspended in April as the second wave (fourth for Capital) of Covid-19 stretched the health care infrastructure to its limits.