MCD schools celebrate International Day of Sign Languages

All Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools celebrated the International Day of Sign Languages, on Saturday.

The United Nations had declared September 23 as International Day of Sign Languages. The main objective behind celebrating this day is to recognize the crucial role sign language plays in facilitating communication, preserving cultural identities, and promoting inclusion.

The theme of this year’s Sign Language Day was “A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Everywhere”. On this occasion, MCD schools organized many activities in their premises to promote use of sign language while communicating with deaf people. Special educators working in the schools conducted awareness programmes about use of sign language during morning assembly.

Advertisement

Many awareness programmes for teachers and students will be conducted in the MCD schools after the mid-term examinations. This will include the use and importance of sign language while communicating with deaf people.

Competition on sign language will be held in schools after the exams. Students will be able to learn sign language through these competitions but will also be able to take part in various activities with hearing-impaired students. Students will be able to communicate with each other without speaking.