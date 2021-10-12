Sisodia launches Delhi govt’s ‘Anganwadi on Wheels’ programme

Under a unique initiative of the Kejriwal government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday launched its programme of ‘Anganwadi on Wheels’ on the occasion of International Girl Child Day. Now mobile Anganwadis will reach the children concerned across Delhi.

The Delhi government’s mobile Anganwadi will reach those children who are not able to reach Anganwadis due to any reason and will provide them nutritious food as well as fulfil their educational and health-related needs.

On this occasion, he said the Delhi government was committed to providing better facilities to every child of Delhi. ‘Anganwadi on Wheels’ is a unique effort of the Delhi government in this direction, through which it will ensure that every child in the age group of 0-6 years has access to an Anganwadi.

Sisodia said, “The vision of the Chief Minister is that every child of Delhi should get access to good, nutritious food and quality education. The goal is to reach even the most marginalised communities and people of society through the government’s schemes and to change their lives for the better.”

On this occasion, Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam said his department had developed an integrated hub model for the care and protection of the girl child in 2021 through ‘Saheli Samanvay Kendra’ (SSK).

In its first phase, 101 SSKs and in the second phase 354 SSKs were developed. As many as 50 creches and day-care services for children below the age of six years have also been added to the Saheli Samanvay Kendras.

A total of 329 supervisors and 10,245 Anganwadi workers have been given digital training on early childhood care education through the nutrition tracker app.

The Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, was also present on the occasion.