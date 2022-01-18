Republic Day: Delhi Police bans all aerial platforms for 27 days

The Delhi Police on Tuesday put a ban on the flying of para-gliders, para-motors, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, and other forms of sub-conventional aerial platforms for 27 days.

In view of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that on account of mitigating any sorts of threats, there will be a complete ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms from 20 January.

An order issued by Asthana stated, “….I hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft, etc. over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Function-2022

The order further mentioned, “This order shall come into force with effect from 20-01-2022 and shall remain in force for a period of 27 days i.e. up to 15-02-2022 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier,”

According to the Delhi Police, “It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft, etc.”