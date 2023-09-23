‘Raahgiri Day’ in Connaught Place on September 24

Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation, the YP Foundation and Nagarro will be organising ‘Raahgiri Day’ on September 24 at Inner Circle, Connaught Place from 7 am to 10 am.

The objective behind organising ‘Raahgiri Day’ is to redefine streets and to make them safe, sustainable, and accessible to all. On the occasion of ‘Raahgiri Day’, entry of motorised vehicles will be prohibited and the entire circuit of the inner circle will be made exclusive for pedestrians and cyclists so as to create a platform for healthy mobility thereby giving them an opportunity to reclaim streets, which are otherwise occupied by motorised vehicles.

With focus on seamless entertainment and holistic well-being, ‘Raahgiri Day’ has been lined up with a whole lot of activities such as puppet shows, yoga and zumba sessions, flash mob, dance, road safety awareness activities, nukkad nataks and pep-talk sessions.

Other major attractions include traffic quiz and road safety workshop by the Delhi Traffic Police, dog show by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, orchestra by Delhi Police band, demonstration on self-defence techniques, etc.

Citizens of all age groups can participate in interesting games and activities like chess, tug-of-war, cricket, badminton, etc. The event will be graced by senior officers of the Delhi Police, Delhi administration, various civic interest groups, youth groups, NGOs, etc.