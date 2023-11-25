Sortie aboard Tejas fighter plane as “enriching experience” : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the skies on Saturday during a visit to Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru, where he saw the company’s continuing manufacturing operations.

He described the flight as “incredibly enriching” and said it increased his faith in the ability of the people of the nation.

“Performed a Tejas sortie with success. “The experience was immensely gratifying, greatly strengthening my faith in our nation’s native abilities, and providing me with a revitalized feeling of pride and hope regarding our future as a nation,” the prime minister tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023