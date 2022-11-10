MCD Polls: Delhi BJP releases ‘Vachan patra’

Ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections slated to take place on 4 December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released ‘Vachan Patra’ or commitment letter promising houses for slum dwellers under the “Jahan Jhuggi wahan Makaan Scheme”.

The Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alongwith party MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming polls.

Gupta, while releasing the manifesto said, “With a promise to allot houses to slum dwellers, we have come up with this Vachan Patra which has details of the allottees.”

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in the national capital as part of an In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation (ISSR) project and handed over their keys to slum dwellers at Bhoomiheen camp.

On Wednesday, BJP core group held a meeting with national president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital over the elections in which Nadda approved the list of election committee members for the December 4 polls.

Core group members included BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta, Delhi state in-charge Baijant Jay Panda, co-in charge Alka Gujar, convenor of election management committee Ashish Sood, state general secretary (org) Siddharthan.

“Meeting went for an hour. Discussion was done on the candidate list, Delhi’s current air pollution, landfill issue, campaigning modes and medium etc,” stated a source in the party.

As per the sources, Delhi BJP is likely to release the list of candidates by November 12 and 13.

