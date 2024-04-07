People of India are now tired of lies of PM Modi: Congress

The Congress, on Sunday, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark on the grand old party’s manifesto during a public rally in Bihar’s Nawada, calling him out for allegedly saying ‘baseless’ things and people of the country are now tired of his lies.

The Opposition party’s reaction came after Modi took a swipe at the Congress over its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, alleging that it smacks of appeasement and reads like a poll document of the erstwhile ‘Muslim League’.

In a post on X in Hindi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Congress Party’s five-justice and twenty-five guarantees are creating a new hope among the people of India after 10 years of injustice. The Congress guarantee is the need of the hour. This is the voice of the suffering people of the country.”

Advertisement

“Frightened by this guarantee card, the prime minister is saying baseless things in his desperation to save his position,” the Congress general secretary said in the post.

“The people of India are now tired of the lies of the prime minister. After June 4, he will have to go on a long vacation. This is the guarantee of the people of India! ” Ramesh said in the post.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Bihar’s Nawada, PM Modi accused the Opposition bloc INDIA of trying to divide the country. “The leaders of the INDI alliance talk about another partition of India. The leaders of the Congress party are openly advocating separate nationhood for South India. The Congress manifesto that was released earlier smacks of appeasement and reads like a poll document of the Muslim League,” PM Modi said.

The Congress manifesto, released in Delhi on Friday, focuses on job creation and infrastructure development and also features the party’s promise of a caste census, which has been a major focal point since the Bihar government released the results of a caste survey last year.

The manifesto also promises a minimum support price, which has been a key demand of farmers, as well as universal free healthcare.