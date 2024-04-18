AAP announces Mahesh Khichi as MCD mayoral poll candidate

The AAP on Thursday announced Devnagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the mayoral polls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

AAP senior leader and Delhi convener Gopal Rai made the announcement and said this year, the mayor should be from the reserved category. He said Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj will be the party’s candidate for the post of deputy mayor.

Party sources said Khichi has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since it came into existence in 2012. He was also a part of the India Against Corruption movement.

The party said Khichi and Bhardwaj have been chosen as a result of their work at the ground level.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rai alleged that the saffron party hatched many conspiracies to win the MCD election, but Delhiites bid farewell to the party in the assembly as well as the MCD polls.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, who was also present in the press conference, said it was for the first time that the MCD employees were getting salary on time, nearly 3,000 roads are being constructed, and cleanliness has significantly improved.

“For the first time, there has been profit of Rs 1,000 crore in the MCD budget, whereas under the BJP-rule, the civic body always faced losses,” he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls are scheduled to be held on April 26.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Rai stated, “In the name of delimitation and unification of MCD, wards were dismantled and recast, negative news was spread, and false allegations were leveled.”

He claimed that the MCD, which was earlier known as the worst corporation for 15 years under the BJP government, is now being recognized as one of the fastest developing corporations.

The MCD is gradually developing a positive image in the minds of people with their work in the last one year, he said.

“The party is hopeful that these two promising candidates will take forward the development work carried out by Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal in the MCD. The party will work more diligently to meet the MCD target for the next year,” Rai added.