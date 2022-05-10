MCD holds demolition drive in Mangolpuri & New Friends Colony

In a series of demolition drives, the Municipal Corporation today demolished illegal encroachments in the Mangolpuri and New Friends Colony area of the national capital.

On Monday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) proposed a similar drive in Shaheen Bagh.

During the drive, the AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat obstructed the demolition work but later he was detained by the police.

However, the bulldozer razed several booths and kiosks that were constructed along the roadside but there was no protest by the people in the area.

According to Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, “The MLA was detained for some time so that he may not cause disturbance in the government work.”

Meanwhile, to avoid any untoward incident, the police force along with para-military personnel were deployed in adequate numbers.

In addition, the police personnel was also seen atop the buildings to keep an eye over the unsocial elements and prevent any stone pelting.

At New Friends Colony, the JCB bulldozers were seen demolishing the extension work done by the people outside their houses.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has planned an anti encroachment drive in all its four zones.

On Monday, a high voltage drama was witnessed during proposed demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh. The Municipal Corporation officials reached at spot along with JCB bulldozers to conduct a demolition drive there but after people’s protest, the drive was halted as people had themselves removed the illegal encroachments.

A case was registered against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for obstructing South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials to carry out the proposed anti-encroachment drive.