Marathon marks National Cancer Awareness Day

The Safdarjung Hospital here organised a marathon to mark National Cancer Awareness Day, on Tuesday.

The event aimed at raising public awareness about the importance of early detection, prevention, and treatment of cancer, witnessed a massive turnout of participants, who ran with zeal and enthusiasm to support the cause.

On the occasion, Dr Vandana Talwar, medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, emphasised the significance of cancer awareness in our society.

The marathon witnessed tough competition as participants showcased their athletic abilities. The winners of the marathon were felicitated with medals and prizes as a token of appreciation for their efforts to raise awareness about cancer and promote a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to the marathon, pamphlets containing crucial information about cancer prevention, early detection, timely treatment and available resources were distributed among the participants and spectators. The dissemination of educational materials aimed to empower individuals with knowledge, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their health and well-being.

Dr Kapil Suri, additional medical superintendent; Atul Singh, PRO; and Radha Rani Tiwari, Principal, College of Nursing also motivated the participants to contribute to the cause of cancer awareness.