Who is Noah Lyles, young athlete who broke Usain Bolt’s record?

In the world of track and field, American sprinter Noah Lyles is swiftly making a name for himself as one of the fastest athletes in history. Recently, he achieved a remarkable feat at the London Diamond League event by breaking Usain Bolt‘s record for the most 200-meter races completed in under 20 seconds. This exceptional performance earned him a time of 19.47 on Sunday, July 23.

Let’s delve into Noah Lyles’ background to get to know the man behind these impressive accomplishments. During his youth, Lyles started off as a gymnast but later transitioned to track and field at the age of 12. Interestingly, his parents, Keisha Caine and Kevin Lyles, were also involved in track and field during their time at Seton Hall University. Lyles attended T. C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

As a professional track and field sprinter, Noah Lyles competes in both the 100 meters and 200 meters categories. Notably, he earned a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 200 meters event. Moreover, he holds the prestigious title of being a two-time World champion, having emerged victorious in the 2019 and 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Lyles’ talent extends beyond individual events, as he has also excelled in relay competitions. At the World Athletics Championships, he showcased his prowess by securing gold and silver medals in the 4 × 100 meters relay, respectively. Impressive personal bests of 9.86 seconds in the 100 meters and 19.31 seconds in the 200 meters have firmly established him as one of the fastest sprinters in the world, with the latter time being an American record and placing him third on the world all-time list.

Noah Lyles’ journey to success began earlier in his career, as he claimed a gold medal in the 200 meters during the 2014 Youth Olympic Games. Furthermore, he achieved gold medals in both the 100 meters and 4 × 100 meters relay events at the 2016 World U20 Championships, displaying his exceptional talent across various competitions.

Consistency has been a hallmark of Lyles’ performances, earning him the title of a five-time Diamond League champion, where he secured the remarkable 100 meters and 200 meters double in 2019. With such an impressive track record, there’s no doubt that Noah Lyles is a sprinter to watch.