Ex-president Kovind to inaugurate meet on uro-oncology tomorrow

Former president Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a two-day national conference, RUFCON’23, on urology here on Saturday. The conference, RUFCON’23 aims to familiarise and train surgeons on the latest techniques in the treatment of urology diseases.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Urology, Robotics and Renal Transplant, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in collaboration with Robotic Urology Forum, a national organisation of surgeons specialising in robotic urological procedures, and global technology leaders in minimally invasive care and the pioneers of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS).

The subjects to be discussed at the conference include a Masterclass in Uro-Oncology with Live Operative International Minimally Invasive Surgery Workshops, and the impact of robotic-assisted surgeries in Urology.

The conference is co-hosted by Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, the Society of Robotic Surgeons (SRS, USA) and the Genitourinary Cancer Society of India (GUCSI). The sessions at the conference will be attended by Urology experts across India.

Prof (Dr.) Anup Kumar, Organising secretary of RUFCON’23 and HoD Urology, Robotics and Renal Transplant, SJH and VMMC said, “Robotic-assisted surgery has had a transformative impact on urological procedures and I’m glad to see the increase in its adoption in the past few years.”

“This year’s conference will mark RUFCON’s successful impact for the fifth consecutive year for urologists across India, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of RAS technology leaders like Intuitive. With multiple live surgery workshops, discussions and lectures on urological procedures and robotics, we plan on making this year’s conference more interactive,” he said.

The event will include a live operative workshop showcasing Robotic radical prostatectomy, Partial Nephrectomy and multiple urology procedures with new-age technologies including the Da Vinci Xi robot. In addition to these, there will be didactic lectures and debates on various robotic surgeries including prostate, bladder, and renal cancer, along with complex reconstructive surgeries by the experts.

Highlighting the rising adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in urological procedures, Mandeep Singh Kumar, VP and Country GM, Intuitive, said, “As a part of our mission to support the surgeon community, we have been associated with RUFCON since its inception and have been continuously fortifying our collaboration in line with our steadfast commitment to making this state-of-the-art technology accessible to all.”