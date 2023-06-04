Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Cities » Delhi » Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds likely in Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD

Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds likely in Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | June 4, 2023 8:10 am

A view of the dark clouds hover over the North Block and South Block at Vijay Chowk (File Photo)

Advertisement

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)”, IMD informed in a statement. The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday.

“Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours”, IMD said.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR
Bhardwaj instructs officials to make Najafgarh artificial lake as per expectations
AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrives at Delhi residence to meet ailing wife

Advertisement