LG takes strong exception for ‘inaccurate’ survey of land required for project

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has taken a strong exception for “inaccurate” survey of land required for the project at village Badusarai for construction of four-lane RCC Bridge, his office said on Thursday.

Saxena has also expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay over three years in the entire land acquisition process for just three biswa (130.48 sqm) of land for the project.

He has directed the Chief Secretary to identify officials responsible for inaccurate survey of land and for inordinate delay in the entire land acquisition process and sought an action taken report (ATR) within three weeks, the LG office said.

“The LG noted that the project had been started without having requisite land parcels due to which it has exceeded its stipulated timeline of January 8,2021. It was only in February, 2022, that a request for acquisition of land was made and the file for issue of notification under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 had been submitted now in December, 2023, after passing of a considerable time,” it said.

Saxena said that for expediting land acquisition proceedings, on previous occasion, he had already issued directions to the Land and Building Department for convening regular meetings and preparation of a suitable SOP stipulating timelines with web based online monitoring mechanisms for execution and completion of scheduled activities.

The LG, who made critical observations related to the project, approved the proposal of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, GNCTD, forwarded by the District Magistrate (South West) that two notifications are required to be issued.