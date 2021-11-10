Kejriwal only visits temples ahead of elections: CT Ravi

BJP’s national General Secretary C.T. Ravi on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of only visiting temples ahead of elections and questioned the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor’s resolve towards nationalism.

Ravi, who is also in-charge of the ruling party’s Goa desk, said that the BJP is confident of achieving a hat-trick of victories in the Assembly polls in Goa scheduled early next year.

“When it comes to nationalism, Kejriwal thinks differently. Today, he goes to temples. He says I am a Hindu too. What was his view during the construction of the Ram temple? His view was, ‘instead of a temple, build a hospital’. Now he is going to temples,” Ravi told reporters here.

He was referring to Kejriwal’s visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, soon after which the AAP leader announced in Goa that if his party comes to power in the coastal state, it would launch a scheme for free pilgrimage to the Ram temple, Ajmer Sharif and Vellankani for Hindus, Muslims and Christian residents of the state, respectively.

“We are not Hindus only at the time of elections. We do not do drama. We do not change colour ahead of the elections. BJP has always worked with nationalism in mind,” Ravi said.

Ravi is currently in Goa along with BJP national Secretary B.L. Santosh to prepare for the 2022 state polls.

“The elections will be announced soon. We are preparing the roadmap, strengthening the organisation and activating the booth committees. Santosh ji is here in that regard. From today morning till now, there were various meetings. All workers have the confidence that we will perform a hat-trick of wins,” Ravi said.

The BJP had won a simple majority in the 2012 Assembly polls in Goa. In 2017, the party emerged as the second largest legislative party, but eventually formed the government with the help of elected members of regional parties and Independent MLAs, pipping the Congress to the post.