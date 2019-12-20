The AAP-led Delhi government has ordered departmental stores selling wine and beer to stop selling them from Friday.

According to official sources, this decision was taken on Thursday following violations by some of the departmental outlets selling wine and beer.

The decision would impact over 100 licensed departmental stores in Delhi, sources said.

“Certain departmental stores were found selling wine and beer more than the permissible limit.

Generally, in a store, 85 per cent general products should be sold and 15 per cent wine and beer is allowed. But several outlets violated this,” said Nagendra Sharma, Delhi government’s spokesperson.

He said no departmental store would be allowed to sell wine and beer from Friday and that this decision will remain effective till 31 March 2020. “New rules will come into effect from April 1, 2020 after the new policy is announced,” he added.

In September this year, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had ordered sealing of two departmental stores found selling liquor beyond permissible limits.

The officials of the excise department had then conducted raids at departmental stores in several parts of Delhi, including Karol Bagh, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Kailash Colony, Janakpuri, Central Janakpuri, and Govindpuri Extension.