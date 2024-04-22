Delhi BJP chief slams AAP for fire at Ghazipur landfill site

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday slammed the AAP-led government in the city for fire at Ghazipur landfill site and accused it of criminal negligence.

Talking to reporters after visiting the landfill site, he said: “The people of Delhi have continuously witnessed and heard the Arvind Kejriwal government and party (AAP) speaking about the Ghazipur landfill site from 2017 to 2022.”

“Once, the Chief Minister even inspected the landfill site with a red carpet and announced that the people of Delhi will give us the power of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, we will clean not only the Ghazipur landfill site but also Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites by December 31, 2023,” he said.

“Yesterday evening, around 5:30 pm, smoke was seen rising from the Ghazipur landfill site. everyone knows that there is pressure from various gases at the landfill site, even a small fire spreads significant air pollution, but the Delhi government, the Delhi Municipal Corporation did not even get the landfill site cleaned despite big announcements before 2022 – instead, they have allowed creation of a third new heap of garbage there,” Sachdeva said.

The incident is a result of the “criminal negligence” of the Kejriwal-led Delhi Municipal Corporation, he alleged.

The Delhi BJP chief also demanded the Delhi government to clarify who was responsible for the incident.