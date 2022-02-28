Delhi witnessed 258 Covid cases, zero deaths on Monday

Showing a massive decline in the number, the capital on Monday witnessed 258 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours out of 36,584 tests conducted.

Besides, the capital reported zero fatalities and 499 people have been recovered so far, stated Delhi government’s health department.

With 0.71 percent positivity rate, the capital has now started showing much improvement in the condition.

In view of declining cases, the Delhi government has removed all Covid related restrictions and lifted night curfew from the city. All the restaurants have started operating with maximum capacity from today and Delhi Metro too has been allowed to run with full capacity and all the gates of the stations have been opened for the commuters.

“Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves and people are facing hardships due to loss of jobs,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

From today, fines for not wearing a face mask have been reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 2,000 earlier.

However, the government has requested people to continue to follow Covid protocols and be more responsible.